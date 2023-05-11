Archer-Daniels-Midland Company: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 39.72B Market Cap

The present stock price for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is $74.64. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $75.62 after an opening price of $75.23. The stock briefly fell to $74.405 before ending the session at $75.02.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $98.28 on 11/04/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $70.02 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of ADM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s current trading price is -24.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $70.02 to $98.28. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.84 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.72B and boasts a workforce of 42000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Archer-Daniels-Midland Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.17, with a change in price of -18.16. Similarly, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company recorded 3,062,257 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.57%.

Examining ADM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADM stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

ADM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 9.58%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.58%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 13.71% and 15.94% respectively.

ADM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -19.61% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -21.92%. The price of ADM leaped by -8.29% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.51%.