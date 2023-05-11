Albemarle Corporation Inc. (ALB) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -8.60% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -35.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ALB has leaped by -1.74%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.84%.

The stock of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is currently priced at $198.20. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $199.80 after opening at $198.83. The day’s lowest price was $192.24 before the stock closed at $194.51.

Albemarle Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $334.55 on 11/11/22 and the lowest value was $171.82 on 04/21/23.

52-week price history of ALB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Albemarle Corporation’s current trading price is -40.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$171.82 and $334.55. The Albemarle Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 1.12 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.31 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.30B and boasts a workforce of 7400 employees.

Albemarle Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Albemarle Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 229.12, with a change in price of -42.17. Similarly, Albemarle Corporation recorded 1,965,259 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.53%.

ALB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALB stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

ALB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Albemarle Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.99%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.22%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.49% and 48.64%, respectively.