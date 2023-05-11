ADI’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 10.61%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.82%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ADI has leaped by -4.21%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.53%.

At present, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has a stock price of $181.43. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $182.29 after an opening price of $181.68. The day’s lowest price was $179.5601, and it closed at $179.62.

Analog Devices Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $198.24 on 04/04/23 and a low of $133.48 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of ADI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Analog Devices Inc.’s current trading price is -8.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$133.48 and $198.24. The Analog Devices Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 3.36 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.25 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 90.75B and boasts a workforce of 24450 employees.

Analog Devices Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Analog Devices Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 179.43, with a change in price of +9.75. Similarly, Analog Devices Inc. recorded 3,197,749 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.68%.

ADI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

ADI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Analog Devices Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 37.75%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 49.19%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.89% and 53.60%, respectively.