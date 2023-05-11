3M Company (MMM) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. 3M Company’s current trading price is -34.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $100.16 and $154.04 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.74 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.35 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for 3M Company (MMM) is $100.90. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $101.70 after an opening price of $101.39. The stock briefly fell to $99.601 before ending the session at $100.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, 3M Company had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $154.04 on 05/17/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $100.16 on 05/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

3M Company (MMM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 54.85B and boasts a workforce of 92000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 111.32, with a change in price of -25.19. Similarly, 3M Company recorded 3,370,223 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MMM stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.85.

MMM Stock Stochastic Average

3M Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 10.21%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.87%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.61% and 21.85%, respectively.

MMM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -15.86% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -19.07%. The price of MMM leaped by -3.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.88%.