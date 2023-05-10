Vyant Bio Inc. Inc. (VYNT) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -53.39%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -78.74%. The price of VYNT decreased -34.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.66%.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) stock is currently valued at $0.33. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.297 after opening at $0.297. The stock briefly dropped to $0.2669 before ultimately closing at $0.29.

Vyant Bio Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.94 on 06/28/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.27 on 05/05/23.

52-week price history of VYNT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Vyant Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -93.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.27 and $4.94. The Vyant Bio Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 5.22 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 70420.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.83M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7016, with a change in price of -0.5201. Similarly, Vyant Bio Inc. recorded 344,114 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -57.79%.

VYNT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VYNT stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

VYNT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Vyant Bio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 23.18%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 29.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.94% and 10.42%, respectively.