Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -58.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.70 and $43.00. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.77 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.76 million observed over the last three months.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) has a current stock price of $17.75. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $17.92 after opening at $15.68. The stock’s low for the day was $15.60, and it eventually closed at $16.21.

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $43.00 on 08/25/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $10.70 on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.10B and boasts a workforce of 204 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Verve Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.43, with a change in price of -4.70. Similarly, Verve Therapeutics Inc. recorded 752,177 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.94%.

How VERV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VERV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VERV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Verve Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 59.55%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.11%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 81.19% and 77.14%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VERV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -8.27% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -43.27%. The price of VERV fallen by 30.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 16.39%.