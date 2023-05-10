VBLT’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 75.17%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 71.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VBLT has fallen by 26.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.01%.

At present, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has a stock price of $0.21. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.1978 after an opening price of $0.192. The day’s lowest price was $0.188, and it closed at $0.19.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.20 on 07/11/22 and a low of $0.10 for the same time frame on 12/19/22.

52-week price history of VBLT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current trading price is -90.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 108.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.10 and $2.20. The Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.61 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.41 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.66M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1565, with a change in price of +0.0780. Similarly, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. recorded 3,246,130 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +59.95%.

VBLT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VBLT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VBLT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 74.69%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 68.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.95% and 52.37%, respectively.