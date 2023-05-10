Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Valero Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -27.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.83%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $96.93 and $150.39. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.14 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.5 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is $108.40. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $109.60 after an opening price of $106.22. The stock briefly fell to $105.49 before ending the session at $107.38.

Valero Energy Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $150.39 on 01/27/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $96.93 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.19B and boasts a workforce of 9716 employees.

Valero Energy Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Valero Energy Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 129.72, with a change in price of -12.13. Similarly, Valero Energy Corporation recorded 4,191,929 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VLO stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

VLO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Valero Energy Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 11.07%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 12.76%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 10.21% and 6.48% respectively.

VLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -14.55% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -15.79%. The price of VLO leaped by -19.76% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.15%.