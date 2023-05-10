Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Univar Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -0.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $21.49 and $35.63 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.09 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.27 million over the last three months.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) stock is currently valued at $35.53. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $35.54 after opening at $35.50. The stock briefly dropped to $35.47 before ultimately closing at $35.52.

Univar Solutions Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $35.63 on 05/05/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $21.49 on 09/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.59B and boasts a workforce of 9746 employees.

Univar Solutions Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Univar Solutions Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.06, with a change in price of +2.51. Similarly, Univar Solutions Inc. recorded 2,478,700 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.59%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UNVR stands at 0.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.97.

UNVR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Univar Solutions Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.52%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 73.96%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.65% and 75.51%, respectively.

UNVR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 11.75%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 24.90%. The price of UNVR increased 1.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.07%.