Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current trading price is -92.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.63%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.29 and $4.79. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 6.84 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.05 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is $0.35. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.1744 after opening at $3.1744. It dipped to a low of $2.0119 before ultimately closing at $0.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $4.79 on 06/01/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.29 on 12/19/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -70.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.05M and boasts a workforce of 117 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7044, with a change in price of -0.0229. Similarly, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. recorded 2,874,500 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.12%.

How TNXP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TNXP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TNXP Stock Stochastic Average

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 6.32%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.04%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.74% and 47.51%, respectively.

TNXP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.83% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -21.91%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TNXP has leaped by -38.97%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -26.45%.