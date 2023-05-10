The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. The Wendy’s Company’s current trading price is -3.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.70%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $15.77 and $23.78. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.03 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.92 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is currently priced at $22.97. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $23.17 after opening at $22.88. The day’s lowest price was $22.765 before the stock closed at $22.86.

The Wendy’s Company experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $23.78 on 12/13/22 and the lowest value was $15.77 on 05/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.74B and boasts a workforce of 4833 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.12, with a change in price of -0.43. Similarly, The Wendy’s Company recorded 2,680,152 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.84%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WEN stands at 7.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.29.

WEN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The Wendy’s Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 93.03%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.70%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 93.42% and 77.87% respectively.

WEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.50% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WEN has fallen by 5.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.31%.