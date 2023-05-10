The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. The Trade Desk Inc.’s current trading price is -16.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.41%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $39.00 and $76.75 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.47 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.25 million over the last three months.

At present, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has a stock price of $64.12. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $64.555 after an opening price of $63.85. The day’s lowest price was $63.21, and it closed at $64.67.

The market performance of The Trade Desk Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $76.75 on 08/15/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $39.00 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.67B and boasts a workforce of 2770 employees.

The Trade Desk Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating The Trade Desk Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.53, with a change in price of +12.18. Similarly, The Trade Desk Inc. recorded 4,159,086 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.45%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TTD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Trade Desk Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 89.93%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 75.50%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.90% and 62.92%, respectively.

TTD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 43.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.64%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TTD has fallen by 4.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.46%.