The Significance of Moving Averages in VICI Properties Inc. Inc. (VICI) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VICI has fallen by 0.98%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.76%.

The stock of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is currently priced at $32.95. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $33.095 after opening at $32.79. The day’s lowest price was $32.61 before the stock closed at $32.97.

VICI Properties Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $35.69 on 08/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $26.42 on 05/10/22.

52-week price history of VICI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. VICI Properties Inc.’s current trading price is -7.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$26.42 and $35.69. The VICI Properties Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 3.89 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.77 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.68B and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

VICI Properties Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating VICI Properties Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.00, with a change in price of -1.44. Similarly, VICI Properties Inc. recorded 5,853,296 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.19%.

VICI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VICI stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

VICI Stock Stochastic Average

VICI Properties Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 70.36%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.49%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.69% and 38.12%, respectively.