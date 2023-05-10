The Significance of Moving Averages in Bakkt Holdings Inc. Inc. (BKKT) Price Performance

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 12.61%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -28.72%. The price of BKKT leaped by -22.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.29%.

Currently, the stock price of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is $1.34. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.42 after opening at $1.42. The stock touched a low of $1.325 before closing at $1.43.

The market performance of Bakkt Holdings Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $3.79 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.08, recorded on 03/10/23.

52-week price history of BKKT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -64.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.07%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.08 and $3.79. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.95 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.92 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 332.08M and boasts a workforce of 1037 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5068, with a change in price of -0.2900. Similarly, Bakkt Holdings Inc. recorded 2,607,295 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.79%.

BKKT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKKT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BKKT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bakkt Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 35.62%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 12.77%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 25.64% and 24.69%, respectively.