The Future of Ardmore Shipping Corporation: Analyzing ASC

The current stock price for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is $12.69. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $13.50 after opening at $13.50. It dipped to a low of $12.45 before ultimately closing at $13.55.

In terms of market performance, Ardmore Shipping Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $19.41 on 03/01/23, while the lowest value was $5.91 on 05/10/22.

52-week price history of ASC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s current trading price is -34.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 114.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $5.91 and $19.41. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.28 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.97 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 509.76M and boasts a workforce of 56 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Ardmore Shipping Corporation

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Ardmore Shipping Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.30, with a change in price of -2.59. Similarly, Ardmore Shipping Corporation recorded 894,355 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.95%.

ASC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASC stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

ASC Stock Stochastic Average

Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 3.45%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 5.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.55% and 10.62%, respectively.

ASC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -11.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.55%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ASC has leaped by -12.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.10%.