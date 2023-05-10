The BRQS Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) stock is currently valued at $0.24. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.2488 after opening at $0.235. The stock briefly dropped to $0.2175 before ultimately closing at $0.22.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $4.68 on 06/09/22 and a low of $0.19 for the same time frame on 12/30/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of BRQS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -94.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.19 to $4.68. In the Technology sector, the Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.85 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.67 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.28M and boasts a workforce of 307 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2611, with a change in price of -0.0563. Similarly, Borqs Technologies Inc. recorded 1,632,049 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.02%.

BRQS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 26.20%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 26.20%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 16.75% and 12.92% respectively.

BRQS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 15.19%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -61.65%. The price of BRQS decreased -2.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.06%.