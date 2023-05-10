Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s current trading price is 11.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 238.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.28 and $19.09. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.3 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.24 million observed over the last three months.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) has a current stock price of $21.24. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $21.70 after opening at $20.25. The stock’s low for the day was $18.75, and it eventually closed at $18.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $19.09 on 05/09/23, and the lowest price during that time was $6.28, recorded on 06/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 68.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 486.40M and boasts a workforce of 982 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.72, with a change in price of +9.72. Similarly, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. recorded 216,739 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +84.37%.

How TCMD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TCMD stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

TCMD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is at 94.21%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 89.15%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.88% and 75.55%, respectively.

TCMD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 85.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 207.83%. The price of TCMD fallen by 17.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 16.77%.