T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. T-Mobile US Inc.’s current trading price is -8.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $120.90 and $154.38 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.04 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.22 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is $142.03. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $144.08 after an opening price of $143.81. The stock briefly fell to $141.75 before ending the session at $144.18.

T-Mobile US Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $154.38 on 11/02/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $120.90 on 05/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 167.69B and boasts a workforce of 71000 employees.

T-Mobile US Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating T-Mobile US Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 144.83, with a change in price of +1.45. Similarly, T-Mobile US Inc. recorded 5,281,889 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TMUS stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

TMUS Stock Stochastic Average

T-Mobile US Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 23.93%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.80% and 24.40%, respectively.

TMUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 1.45% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -4.57%. The price of TMUS leaped by -5.31% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.19%.