Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Syneos Health Inc.’s current trading price is -47.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.99%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $22.89 and $79.77. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 11.38 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.55 million observed over the last three months.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) currently has a stock price of $41.90. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $38.83 after opening at $38.60. The lowest recorded price for the day was $37.99 before it closed at $38.45.

Syneos Health Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $79.77 on 08/01/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $22.89 on 11/04/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.90B and boasts a workforce of 28768 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Syneos Health Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Syneos Health Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.86, with a change in price of +6.81. Similarly, Syneos Health Inc. recorded 1,613,282 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.45%.

How SYNH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYNH stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

SYNH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Syneos Health Inc. over the past 50 days is 99.24%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.57%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 57.73% and 53.60%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SYNH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 14.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 39.65%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SYNH has fallen by 4.16%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.20%.