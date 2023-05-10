SO: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.59%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.07%. The price of SO fallen by 3.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.11%.

The stock price for The Southern Company (SO) currently stands at $74.69. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $74.875 after starting at $74.32. The stock’s lowest price was $74.03 before closing at $74.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Southern Company’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $80.57 on 08/19/22 and a low of $58.85 for the same time frame on 01/24/23.

52-week price history of SO Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. The Southern Company’s current trading price is -7.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.92%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $58.85 and $80.57. The trading volume for the Utilities sector company’s shares reached about 4.21 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.38 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Southern Company (SO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 80.69B and boasts a workforce of 27700 employees.

The Southern Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating The Southern Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.19, with a change in price of +3.48. Similarly, The Southern Company recorded 4,329,843 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.89%.

SO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SO stands at 1.93. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.71.

SO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The Southern Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.50%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 91.54% and 90.83% respectively.