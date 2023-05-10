Sleep Number Corporation Inc. (SNBR) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -14.93% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.44%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SNBR has leaped by -20.19%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.26%.

The current stock price for Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is $22.10. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $23.88 after opening at $23.72. It dipped to a low of $22.01 before ultimately closing at $23.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Sleep Number Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $50.61 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $21.46, recorded on 05/02/23.

52-week price history of SNBR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Sleep Number Corporation’s current trading price is -56.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.98%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $21.46 and $50.61. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.78 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 482.22M and boasts a workforce of 5115 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.98, with a change in price of -7.19. Similarly, Sleep Number Corporation recorded 463,075 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.55%.

SNBR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Sleep Number Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 3.41%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.15%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.81% and 19.56%, respectively.