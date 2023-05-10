SKYT’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 24.89% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 24.89%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 5.09%. The price of SKYT decreased -12.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.90%.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) current stock price is $8.88. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $10.29 after opening at $10.07. The stock’s lowest point was $7.77 before it closed at $9.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SkyWater Technology Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $20.95 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.43 on 05/24/22.

52-week price history of SKYT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. SkyWater Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -57.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.45%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $4.43 and $20.95. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.85 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.36 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 364.79M and boasts a workforce of 706 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.38, with a change in price of -0.35. Similarly, SkyWater Technology Inc. recorded 293,139 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.79%.

SKYT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SKYT stands at 1.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.83.

SKYT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for SkyWater Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 15.86%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 41.89%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 47.11% and 34.06%, respectively.