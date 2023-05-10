Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Skyline Champion Corporation’s current trading price is -7.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.89%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $43.04 and $76.82. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 0.67 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.46 million over the last three months.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has a current stock price of $70.97. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $74.5966 after opening at $74.44. The stock’s low for the day was $70.64, and it eventually closed at $75.22.

In terms of market performance, Skyline Champion Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $76.82 on 05/03/23, while the lowest value was $43.04 on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.96B and boasts a workforce of 8400 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Skyline Champion Corporation

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Skyline Champion Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 65.04, with a change in price of +15.25. Similarly, Skyline Champion Corporation recorded 420,228 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.37%.

How SKY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SKY stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

SKY Stock Stochastic Average

Skyline Champion Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 55.68%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 29.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.90% and 67.12%, respectively.

SKY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 37.78% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 51.84%. The price of SKY fallen by 2.63% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.07%.