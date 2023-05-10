Skillz Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 228.06M Market Cap

The stock of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is currently priced at $0.58. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.6092 after opening at $0.60. The day’s lowest price was $0.58 before the stock closed at $0.61.

Skillz Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.18 on 08/16/22 and a low of $0.45 for the same time frame on 12/28/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of SKLZ Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Skillz Inc.’s current trading price is -73.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.04%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.45 and $2.18. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 4.41 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.05 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 228.06M and boasts a workforce of 240 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6476, with a change in price of -0.2642. Similarly, Skillz Inc. recorded 8,290,950 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.30%.

Examining SKLZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SKLZ stands at 0.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.98.

SKLZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Skillz Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 36.59%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.18%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.02% and 21.95%, respectively.

SKLZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.51% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -40.48%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SKLZ has leaped by -15.94%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.75%.