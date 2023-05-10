Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Semrush Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -45.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.08%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.16 and $15.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.09 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.33 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) is currently priced at $8.24. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.36 after opening at $9.35. The day’s lowest price was $7.53 before the stock closed at $9.84.

Semrush Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $15.00 on 08/11/22 and a low of $7.16 for the same time frame on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.13B and boasts a workforce of 467 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.93, with a change in price of -0.21. Similarly, Semrush Holdings Inc. recorded 311,477 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SEMR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SEMR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Semrush Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 24.21%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 25.18%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 47.35% and 44.50%, respectively.

SEMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.89%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SEMR has leaped by -19.06%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.80%.