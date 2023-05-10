Home  »  Finance   »  Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Stock: A Year of Stoc...

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Semrush Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -45.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.08%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.16 and $15.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.09 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.33 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) is currently priced at $8.24. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.36 after opening at $9.35. The day’s lowest price was $7.53 before the stock closed at $9.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Semrush Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $15.00 on 08/11/22 and a low of $7.16 for the same time frame on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.13B and boasts a workforce of 467 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.93, with a change in price of -0.21. Similarly, Semrush Holdings Inc. recorded 311,477 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SEMR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SEMR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Semrush Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 24.21%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 25.18%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 47.35% and 44.50%, respectively.

SEMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.89%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SEMR has leaped by -19.06%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.80%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.