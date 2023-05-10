Range Resources Corporation (RRC Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Currently, the stock price of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is $25.54. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $25.89 after opening at $25.25. The stock touched a low of $25.11 before closing at $25.50.

Range Resources Corporation’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $37.44 on 06/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $22.61 on 02/21/23.

52-week price history of RRC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Range Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -31.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $22.61 and $37.44. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.72 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.06 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.91B and boasts a workforce of 544 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Range Resources Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Range Resources Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.49, with a change in price of -1.37. Similarly, Range Resources Corporation recorded 4,605,528 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.09%.

RRC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RRC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

RRC Stock Stochastic Average

Range Resources Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 50.99%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 40.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 38.26% and 27.09%, respectively.

RRC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 2.08%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.85%. The price of RRC leaped by -5.76% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.59%.