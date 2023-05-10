Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Progyny Inc.’s current trading price is -18.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $25.67 and $46.50. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.63 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.93 million observed over the last three months.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) currently has a stock price of $37.80. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $38.6306 after opening at $36.22. The lowest recorded price for the day was $35.75 before it closed at $34.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Progyny Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $46.50 on 08/15/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $25.67 on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.45B and boasts a workforce of 393 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.84, with a change in price of +6.03. Similarly, Progyny Inc. recorded 897,649 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.98%.

How PGNY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PGNY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PGNY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Progyny Inc. over the past 50 days is 90.90%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 88.10%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 87.69% and 81.46%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PGNY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 21.35%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PGNY has fallen by 21.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.79%.