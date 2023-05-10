PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. PRA Group Inc.’s current trading price is -44.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -19.32%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $29.68 and $43.34 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.95 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) stock is currently valued at $23.95. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $31.38 after opening at $31.38. The stock briefly dropped to $18.72 before ultimately closing at $34.39.

PRA Group Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $43.34 on 02/28/23 and a low of $29.68 for the same time frame on 05/09/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 923.51M and boasts a workforce of 3277 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.87, with a change in price of -9.41. Similarly, PRA Group Inc. recorded 266,164 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRAA stands at 2.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.12.

PRAA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, PRA Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.24%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 25.18%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.28% and 15.80%, respectively.

PRAA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -29.10%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -22.89%. The price of PRAA decreased -38.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -31.34%.