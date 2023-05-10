Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Shares Reel: -9.99% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 2.82B Market Cap

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) currently has a stock price of $13.06. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $13.155 after opening at $12.66. The lowest recorded price for the day was $12.65 before it closed at $12.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $19.25 on 06/07/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $10.70 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of PK Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current trading price is -32.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $10.70 and $19.25. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.27 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.82B and boasts a workforce of 91 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.71, with a change in price of +0.31. Similarly, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. recorded 3,450,412 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.43%.

PK Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PK stands at 1.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

PK Stock Stochastic Average

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 65.46%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.65%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.84% and 84.89%, respectively.

PK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 10.77%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PK has fallen by 8.02%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.35%.