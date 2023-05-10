PANW’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 40.35%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 37.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PANW has fallen by 1.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.71%.

At present, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has a stock price of $195.84. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $197.06 after an opening price of $192.64. The day’s lowest price was $192.39, and it closed at $191.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $203.44 on 04/18/23 and a low of $132.22 for the same time frame on 01/12/23.

52-week price history of PANW Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s current trading price is -3.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$132.22 and $203.44. The Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 3.82 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.9 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.68B and boasts a workforce of 13932 employees.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 34 analysts are rating Palo Alto Networks Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 172.13, with a change in price of +35.09. Similarly, Palo Alto Networks Inc. recorded 4,011,266 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.83%.

PANW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PANW stands at 5.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PANW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.99%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.99%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.06% and 32.60%, respectively.