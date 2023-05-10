Open Lending Corporation Inc. (LPRO) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 39.63%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 47.27%. The price of LPRO fallen by 33.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 31.45%.

The stock price for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) currently stands at $9.43. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $7.605 after starting at $7.36. The stock’s lowest price was $7.24 before closing at $7.57.

In terms of market performance, Open Lending Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.97 on 06/02/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.35 on 02/24/23.

52-week price history of LPRO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Open Lending Corporation’s current trading price is -32.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.35 and $13.97. The Open Lending Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 1.78 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.9 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 874.11M and boasts a workforce of 180 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.46, with a change in price of +2.31. Similarly, Open Lending Corporation recorded 861,148 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.63%.

LPRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LPRO stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

LPRO Stock Stochastic Average

Open Lending Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 55.76%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.63% and 87.42%, respectively.