MUX’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 40.96%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 125.68%. The price of MUX leaped by -9.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.95%.

Currently, the stock price of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is $8.26. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $8.89 after opening at $8.89. The stock touched a low of $8.25 before closing at $8.87.

The stock market performance of McEwen Mining Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $10.00 on 04/13/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.81, recorded on 08/22/22.

52-week price history of MUX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. McEwen Mining Inc.’s current trading price is -17.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 193.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.81 and $10.00. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.61 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.49 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 388.30M and boasts a workforce of 520 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.26, with a change in price of +2.71. Similarly, McEwen Mining Inc. recorded 447,903 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.83%.

MUX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MUX stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

MUX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of McEwen Mining Inc. over the past 50 days is 54.45%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 13.86%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 34.82% and 40.32%, respectively, over the past 20 days.