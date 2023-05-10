Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lincoln National Corporation’s current trading price is -65.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $18.74 and $58.68 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.62 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.91 million over the last three months.

The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is currently priced at $20.01. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $21.335 after opening at $20.98. The day’s lowest price was $20.82 before the stock closed at $20.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Lincoln National Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $58.68 on 05/31/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $18.74 on 05/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.36B and boasts a workforce of 11316 employees.

Lincoln National Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Lincoln National Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.39, with a change in price of -12.61. Similarly, Lincoln National Corporation recorded 3,643,739 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.93%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LNC stands at 1.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.66.

LNC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lincoln National Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 9.39%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 35.66%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.79% and 56.96%, respectively.

LNC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -34.87% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -39.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LNC has leaped by -5.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.35%.