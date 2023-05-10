JELD-WEN Holding Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) current stock price is $14.38. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $15.03 after opening at $13.44. The stock’s lowest point was $12.77 before it closed at $12.59.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $19.51 on 06/02/22, and the lowest price during that time was $8.38, recorded on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of JELD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s current trading price is -26.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $8.38 and $19.51. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.41 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.5 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.18B and boasts a workforce of 23400 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.01, with a change in price of +3.78. Similarly, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. recorded 538,839 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.66%.

JELD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JELD stands at 2.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.37.

JELD Stock Stochastic Average

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 84.03%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 81.21%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.42% and 62.30%, respectively.

JELD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 49.02%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 51.85%. The price of JELD increased 25.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.78%.