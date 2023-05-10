Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Jackson Financial Inc.’s current trading price is -42.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.48%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $23.56 and $49.60. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.0 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.13 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is $28.39. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $35.25 after an opening price of $35.03. The stock briefly fell to $34.44 before ending the session at $34.53.

Jackson Financial Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $49.60 on 02/21/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $23.56 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.65B and boasts a workforce of 2975 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.87, with a change in price of -7.64. Similarly, Jackson Financial Inc. recorded 1,091,225 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JXN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

JXN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Jackson Financial Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 8.64%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 15.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 33.79% and 36.67% respectively.

JXN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -18.41% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -15.52%. The price of JXN leaped by -22.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -16.78%.