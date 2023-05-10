Integrated Media Technology Limited: -95.77% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The stock price for Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) currently stands at $0.56. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.60 after starting at $0.4699. The stock’s lowest price was $0.4699 before closing at $0.46.

Integrated Media Technology Limited experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.11 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $0.33 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of IMTE Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current trading price is -95.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.18%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.33 and $13.11. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.17 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.16 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.48M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5942, with a change in price of -0.1649. Similarly, Integrated Media Technology Limited recorded 188,799 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.91%.

IMTE Stock Stochastic Average

Integrated Media Technology Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 83.33%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.48% and 64.91%, respectively.

IMTE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -19.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.27%. The price of IMTE fallen by 42.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 42.31%.