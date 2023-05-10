Home  »  Stock   »  Haleon plc (HLN) Stock: A Year of Decreases and In...

Haleon plc (HLN) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Haleon plc’s current trading price is -4.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.92%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.59 and $9.05 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.22 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.78 million over the last three months.

The stock of Haleon plc (HLN) is currently priced at $8.66. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $8.71 after opening at $8.67. The day’s lowest price was $8.545 before the stock closed at $8.89.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Haleon plc (HLN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.55B and boasts a workforce of 21000 employees.

Haleon plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Haleon plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.16, with a change in price of +0.79. Similarly, Haleon plc recorded 4,746,260 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.04%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLN stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

HLN Stock Stochastic Average

Haleon plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 75.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.09% and 37.72%, respectively.

HLN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.34%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HLN has leaped by -2.15%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.37%.

