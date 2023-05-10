Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Guardant Health Inc.’s current trading price is -58.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.24%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $20.67 and $62.75. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.47 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.91 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has a stock price of $26.30. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $24.215 after an opening price of $23.27. The day’s lowest price was $23.05, and it closed at $23.99.

Guardant Health Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $62.75 on 10/06/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $20.67 on 04/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.39B and boasts a workforce of 1793 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.34, with a change in price of -16.45. Similarly, Guardant Health Inc. recorded 2,014,220 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.93%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GH stands at 18.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 18.89.

GH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Guardant Health Inc. over the last 50 days is 42.58%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 66.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.07% and 61.51%, respectively.

GH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -44.28%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GH has fallen by 7.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.05%.