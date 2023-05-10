Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current trading price is -0.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.26%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $19.08 and $26.11. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.34 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.99 million over the last 3 months.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) stock is currently valued at $26.00. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $26.04 after opening at $26.03. The stock briefly dropped to $25.62 before ultimately closing at $25.72.

In terms of market performance, Graphic Packaging Holding Company had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $26.11 on 05/03/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $19.08 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.75B and boasts a workforce of 24000 employees.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Graphic Packaging Holding Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.74, with a change in price of +3.64. Similarly, Graphic Packaging Holding Company recorded 3,125,630 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPK stands at 2.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.37.

GPK Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 94.71%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.01%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 89.62% and 84.86% respectively.

GPK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 16.84%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 14.48%. The price of GPK increased 3.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.58%.