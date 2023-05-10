Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current trading price is -10.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.39%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.05 and $4.20. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 3.56 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.45 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is $3.78. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.85 after opening at $3.82. The stock touched a low of $3.77 before closing at $3.89.

In terms of market performance, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.20 on 04/13/23, while the lowest value was $2.05 on 09/26/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.10B.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.66, with a change in price of -0.11. Similarly, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. recorded 3,874,669 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.83%.

FSM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 61.82%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.44% and 48.52%, respectively.

FSM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 28.14%. The price of FSM leaped by -4.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.31%.