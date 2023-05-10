Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Everbridge Inc.’s current trading price is -39.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.10%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $22.76 and $43.67. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 0.82 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.47 million over the last three months.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has a current stock price of $26.43. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $26.5675 after opening at $24.15. The stock’s low for the day was $23.60, and it eventually closed at $24.38.

Everbridge Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $43.67 on 05/31/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $22.76 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.03B and boasts a workforce of 1713 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.82, with a change in price of -5.74. Similarly, Everbridge Inc. recorded 457,178 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.84%.

How EVBG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EVBG stands at 1.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.73.

EVBG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Everbridge Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 28.78%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 36.60%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.22% and 11.98%, respectively.

EVBG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -10.65% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -0.97%. The price of EVBG leaped by -17.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.70%.