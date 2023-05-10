Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -31.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.34%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $21.89 and $33.24. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.75 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 3.34 million observed over the last three months.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has a current stock price of $22.84. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $23.39 after opening at $23.26. The stock’s low for the day was $22.81, and it eventually closed at $23.58.

Equitable Holdings Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $33.24 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value being $21.89 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.85B and boasts a workforce of 8200 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.26, with a change in price of -7.70. Similarly, Equitable Holdings Inc. recorded 2,912,053 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.21%.

How EQH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EQH stands at 143.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 59.30.

EQH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Equitable Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 8.86%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 20.36%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.16% and 33.63%, respectively.

EQH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -20.42% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -23.54%. The price of EQH leaped by -6.81% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.64%.