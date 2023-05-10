Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Enservco Corporation’s current trading price is -89.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.78%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.36 and $3.40. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.41 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has a stock price of $0.37. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.40 after an opening price of $0.40. The day’s lowest price was $0.33, and it closed at $0.40.

Enservco Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.40 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.36 on 05/09/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -67.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.76M and boasts a workforce of 98 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9353, with a change in price of -1.8900. Similarly, Enservco Corporation recorded 318,784 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ENSV stands at 9.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.92.

ENSV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Enservco Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 11.04%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 15.90%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 12.83% and 10.91% respectively.

ENSV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -77.30%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -85.82%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ENSV has leaped by -26.00%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.71%.