Electronic Arts Inc. Inc. (EA) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.20%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EA has leaped by -1.17%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.68%.

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is currently priced at $124.21. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $126.55 after opening at $125.51. The day’s lowest price was $124.835 before the stock closed at $125.41.

Electronic Arts Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $142.79 on 06/03/22 and the lowest value was $108.53 on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of EA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Electronic Arts Inc.’s current trading price is -13.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$108.53 and $142.79. The Electronic Arts Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 1.82 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.16 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.00B and boasts a workforce of 12900 employees.

Electronic Arts Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Electronic Arts Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 120.32, with a change in price of -0.70. Similarly, Electronic Arts Inc. recorded 2,273,173 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.56%.

EA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EA stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

EA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Electronic Arts Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.49%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 14.39%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.33% and 28.10%, respectively.