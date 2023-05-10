EDR: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 10.56%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EDR has fallen by 4.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.52%.

At present, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has a stock price of $24.92. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $25.34 after an opening price of $25.20. The day’s lowest price was $24.77, and it closed at $25.18.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $26.26 on 04/25/23 and the lowest value was $17.42 on 05/10/22.

52-week price history of EDR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -5.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$17.42 and $26.26. The Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 4.66 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.69 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.62B and boasts a workforce of 11000 employees.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.69, with a change in price of +2.94. Similarly, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. recorded 2,352,571 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.38%.

EDR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EDR stands at 2.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.70.

EDR Stock Stochastic Average

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 75.90%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 46.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.23% and 64.31%, respectively.