Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Duke Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -14.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $83.76 and $114.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Utilities sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.17 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.0 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) currently stands at $98.05. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $98.37 after starting at $97.72. The stock’s lowest price was $97.17 before closing at $98.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Duke Energy Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $114.50 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $83.76 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 74.61B and boasts a workforce of 27859 employees.

Duke Energy Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Duke Energy Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.11, with a change in price of -5.05. Similarly, Duke Energy Corporation recorded 2,998,259 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.90%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DUK stands at 1.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.42.

DUK Stock Stochastic Average

Duke Energy Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 74.06%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 29.09%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.91% and 46.94%, respectively.

DUK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -4.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 4.74%. The price of DUK leaped by -1.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.46%.