DaVita Inc. (DVA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. DaVita Inc.’s current trading price is -5.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.29%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $65.28 and $106.71. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.76 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.65 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for DaVita Inc. (DVA) is $100.72. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $103.00 after an opening price of $97.16. The stock briefly fell to $97.16 before ending the session at $89.21.

DaVita Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $106.71 on 05/11/22 and the lowest value was $65.28 on 11/09/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

DaVita Inc. (DVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.00B and boasts a workforce of 70000 employees.

DaVita Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating DaVita Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 80.88, with a change in price of +25.67. Similarly, DaVita Inc. recorded 667,615 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.20%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DVA stands at 12.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 12.20.

DVA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for DaVita Inc. over the last 50 days is 92.35%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 88.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.95% and 70.77%, respectively.

DVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 34.89% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 43.11%. The price of DVA fallen by 21.79% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 14.01%.