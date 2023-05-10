CUEN Stock: A Voyage Through Cuentas Inc.’s Finances

The current stock price for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is $6.90. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $10.50 after opening at $5.45. It dipped to a low of $5.45 before ultimately closing at $5.34.

The stock market performance of Cuentas Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $21.45 on 01/31/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.95, recorded on 12/23/22.

52-week price history of CUEN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Cuentas Inc.’s current trading price is -67.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 253.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.95 and $21.45. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.72 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 27160.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -52.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.80M and boasts a workforce of 1 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.29, with a change in price of +3.32. Similarly, Cuentas Inc. recorded 83,746 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +92.73%.

CUEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cuentas Inc. over the past 50 days is 38.80%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.03%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 54.41% and 50.45%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CUEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 192.11% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 47.44%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CUEN has fallen by 36.63%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 51.32%.