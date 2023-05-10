CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s current trading price is 14.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 168.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.32 and $7.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 96.74 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.05 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is $8.91. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.89 after an opening price of $4.79. The stock briefly fell to $4.74 before ending the session at $4.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CTI BioPharma Corp. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.80 on 05/10/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.32 on 05/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 66.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 647.37M and boasts a workforce of 128 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.15, with a change in price of +3.04. Similarly, CTI BioPharma Corp. recorded 3,810,505 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.79%.

CTIC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.59%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.58%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.21% and 61.60%, respectively.

CTIC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 48.25% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 79.28%. The price of CTIC fallen by 102.96% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 72.34%.