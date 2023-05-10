Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -98.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.14 and $12.30 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.44 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.88 million over the last three months.

At present, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has a stock price of $0.20. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.202 after an opening price of $0.1798. The day’s lowest price was $0.1701, and it closed at $0.19.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.53M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2069, with a change in price of -0.0195. Similarly, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. recorded 900,189 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.18%.

CNXA Stock Stochastic Average

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 37.18%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.37% and 22.01%, respectively.

CNXA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -14.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNXA has fallen by 32.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.38%.